Goods Vehicle Operator's Licence

You may also want to watch:

FreshLinc Limited of Wool Hall Farm, Wykeham, Spalding, Lincolnshire PE12 6HW is applying to change an existing licence as follows

To keep an extra 70 goods vehicles and 140 trailers at the operating centre at Wyton Stockyard, Oldhurst Road, Wyton, Huntingdon PE28 2DU

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner's office.