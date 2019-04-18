Firefighters from Ramsey and Huntingdon were called to the fire at the former RAF Upwood Site yesterday (Wednesday) at around10pm.

Crews arrived to find a well-developed fire in a large, single storey building. They extinguished the fire using a hose reel and returned to their stations by 11.45pm.

An investigation determined the cause of the fire to be deliberate.

The latest attack follows a similar incident at the site which took place on April 9.

Anyone with information about either of the incidents should contact police by visiting www.cambs.police.uk to submit an online report or call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.