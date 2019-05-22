The future of Huntingdon's historic hall has been unclear following an 18-month hiatus which saw the building closed, however trustees are now stepping up their fundraising efforts again to bring the venue back into use.

The hall closed in April 2017 amid financial difficulties but the committee has returned with new plans and is currently fundraising to re-open the venue again.

The hall started life in 1842 as the 'Huntingdon Institution' and was eventually renamed the 'Commemoration Hall' when it re-opened in 1960.

Vice-chairman of trustees, Dominic Whitehead told the Hunts Post in January that costly repairs had drained finances and meant there was no capital funding for much-needed refurbishment, estimated to be in the region of £1million.

Plans to refurbish the building, some of which is Grade-II listed, and create a new arts centre had to be put on hold when a professional fundraiser, who sat on the board of trustees, stood down.

However, plans are back on track after a 'go fund me' page was set up by volunteers at the trust.

Paul Sweeney, who started the fundraising page, said: "In recent times the building has been out of use, awaiting much needed funding and has now got to the 'I've seen better days' stage. We, the new trustees, are doing everything we can to get the building back up and running and looking fabulous once more.

"To that end we need donations, no matter how big or small, to help us give the interior a nice lick of paint and some much needed maintenance work, which needs completing before we can start to programme exciting events for the whole community once more.

"The hall has been a big part of many peoples lives and our hope is that the community can come together to support this amazing piece of Huntingdon's history."

Trustees have set a target of £3,000, £240 being raised since the page was started on May 8.

To donate visit: www.gofundme.com/The-Commemoration-Hall-Development-Project.