The Hunts Post has put together a list of places in Huntingdonshire this week who are providing free October half term meals to children.

Football clubs, restaurants and pubs have all stepped in to help after the defeat of a bill that would have extended free school meals for the poorest children into the Christmas and Easter holidays.

The campaign fronted by England footballer Marcus Rashford and put forward in Parliament by Labour had hoped to make sure children didn’t go hungry when they weren’t at school during the holidays.

The list of places that are providing free school meals this week are:

•St Neots Town Football Club: The Saints community foundation who work alongside the club are providing free school meals from Monday October 26 to Friday October 30. They will be offering a free pack lunch to the families of children under 16 who are struggling this half term. The team will have a two-hour window each morning for collection only from the club. They are asking people to place their order by 3pm, the day before you require your lunches. Packed Lunches will include the following: Sandwich, Yogurt, a piece of fruit, packet of Crisps or Chocolate treat. St Neots Town Football Club want to encourage anyone with children who is struggling and would like a packed lunch for your child or children to contact them at: www.stneotstownfc.co.uk or call 07753222683.

•The Black Bull in Brampton is also providing free school meals during half term this week. They have set up a just giving page to raise £1,500 and will close their pub to the public every lunchtime this week, to enable their staff and kitchen to concentrate on providing free school dinners for any school child that needs one. They have raised a whopping £1,100 so far on the page and this will not only help for the half term meals, but any surplus funding will be allocated directly to the local schools to help the projects they need to fund. There is no need to book for the lunchtimes but for those who need a delivery in the village we have a team of volunteers ready to drive to you. To enquire about free school meals from the Black Bull call: 01480433184. To donate visit: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/theblackbullbrampton-freeschooldinners

•Prezzo in St Neots, will be providing free tomato pasta for anyone needing to feed their children in these difficult times. This starts from October 27 for the half time week and can be collected from 11:30-12pm.

Indiaana, Ramsey - Are offering free meals for children who would normally have food vouchers through half term. They are offering chicken or vegetable korma or tikka masala with rice or chips. Meals can be collected from the restaurant between 5pm and 6pm. They ask that you call them before and just mention ‘free school meals’ when you do. Call on 014871104.

•Olmo Lounge, Huntingdon - Through half term they will be making takeaway lunches for those who need them most. Anyone in need of support can message them on Facebook. Collection for meals will be between 10am-12pm and 2pm-3pm

•Khaani Takeaway, St Ives - Offering a free meal to anyone who needs them on Monday (October 26), Wednesday (October 28) and Thursday (October 29). On the menu is chicken korma and rice or chicken tikka and chips. You can get in touch on Facebook or Instagram, and will be held in the strictest confidence.

•Art and Soul Cafe, St Neots - Will be providing vouchers to schools for those eligible for them during term time. With the vouchers children can get a healthy meal at the cafe.

•Curry Garden, Bluntisham - Over half term they will be providing a free meal for all children. You can get in touch via Facebook or by messaging 07845423798.

•The Marsh Harrier pub, St Ives - Have raised £1,000 for school lunches with help from the St Ives community. They will be providing lunches to anyone who needs them. They also have a gofundme page for donations.

•Huntingdon Town FC, a community club, also want to support the community. They will be providing a free hot meal to any accompanied school age child at the club between 12-2pm Monday to Friday this week.