Twice weekly Covid testing launched to find the one in three people who don't know they have the virus
- Credit: CCC
From Friday, adults in Cambridgeshire are being urged to take a rapid Covid test twice weekly to help find people who are asymptomatic and could be spreading the disease unknowingly.
It is estimated the one in three people in the community have Covid but do not realise as they have no obvious symptoms.
Cambridgeshire County Council says people can take a test at sites across the county or collect a testing kit to complete at home.
Lateral flow antigen tests are a new kind of technology that can be used to test people who are asymptomatic.
According to the county council this will "better enabling us to identify and isolate more people who may be spreading the virus. This will break the chains of transmission."
You may also want to watch:
A Lateral Flow Test (LFT) detects the presence or absence of coronavirus from a swab or saliva sample. The sample is mixed with a buffer solution, which releases and breaks up virus fragments. Some of the solution is then dropped on to the lateral flow device. The sample runs along the surface of the devices’ absorbent strip, showing at the end a visual positive or negative result dependent on the presence of the virus.
Lateral flow tests detect active infections, with results in minutes. The evidence about their performance is still developing. A key point is the need for a better understanding of their potential to detect the virus at different points in an infection.
Most Read
- 1 What are the rules when pubs reopen on April 12
- 2 Pubs with outdoor seating and details of how to book a table, from April 12
- 3 Highways England agreed to meet A14 campaigners at site of 'dangerous junctions'
- 4 Huntingdon barber's shop to raise money for foodbank when they open on April 12
- 5 Fundraiser set up for family after house fire left them homeless
- 6 More funding confirmed for redevelopment of St Neots' town centre
- 7 'Lock sheds and put away tools' warn police in bid to stop thieves
- 8 New shop opening in St Ives as lock-down eases on April 12
- 9 David celebrates his 105th birthday with a Facebook Live and pint of Guinness!
- 10 Town rangers are the friendly face of the High Street
Lateral flow tests can be a useful tool to detect people at the most infectious point in an infection, which is an advantage when mass testing, over highly sensitive PCR tests that can give positive results even when people are less infectious.
The recommendation is for two tests a week. There is more information on the Cambridgeshire County Council website about testing centres and how to book an appointment.