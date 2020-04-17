Black Cat Radio launched a campaign last month to raise £2,000 to provide radios for people who might be feeling isolated.

The radio station have raised £700 and St Neots residents’ Margaret Lee, Elsie Davies, Rose Johnson and Valerie Whitmore are just some of the people who were overjoyed to receive a free FM radio.

Breakfast show presenter Ste Greenall, said: “It was one thing to take on the challenge of even obtaining radios, let alone getting them to those who need them, but this has been a really touching team effort, with Black Cat Radio at the heart of it.”

Operations director Brian Dobson said: “We still have some money in the kitty to purchase more radios.

“If anyone would like one, or knows someone, please send name, address and phone number to: studio@blackcatradio.org.”