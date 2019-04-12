The 20-30 minutes checks, which are funded by Cambridgeshire County Council, will include monitoring blood pressure, weight, cholesterol and lifestyle factors that influence health.

By booking a check, residents could find out how likely they are to get heart or kidney disease, diabetes or have a stroke in the future.

Those aged over 65 are also told about the signs and symptoms of dementia.

Between April 2017 and March 2018, more than 20,500 NHS Health Checks were completed across Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, an increase of 14 per cent from the previous year.

Dr Liz Robin, director of public health for Cambridgeshire County Council, said: “By finding out early, before serious damage is done, you could potentially make lifestyle changes that would massively reduce, or in some cases, eliminate your risk of dying early as a result of these conditions.”

If you’re aged between 40-74 years and do not currently have a long-term health condition you should have an NHS health check every five years.

For more information about Heath Checks, visit: https://www.cambridgeshire.gov.uk/be-well/resources-and-campaigns/nhs-health-checks-programme/ or the NHS website at www.nhs.uk/Conditions/nhs-health-check/Pages/NHS-Health-Check.aspx

You can also book a check at the Everyone Health’s Changepoint Lifestyle Service at a clinic nearby on 0333 005 0093 or changepointcambs@everyonehealth.co.uk.