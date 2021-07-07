Published: 2:00 PM July 7, 2021

The Family Fun Day in Huntingdon takes place on the Market Square on July 31. - Credit: HUNTINGDON FIRST

My column in June promised you more details about our Summer Family Fun Day. This will be our third annual fun day as last year's event was unfortunately cancelled due to the pandemic.

However, on to 2021 and back by popular demand, Huntingdon First in conjunction with Huntingdonshire District Council is hosting a Free Family Fun Day on Saturday, July, 31, from 10am till 4pm, on Huntingdon Market Square.

This will be our first event of 2021 and we are delighted to announce that all rides and activities will be free of charge.

There will be something for all ages to enjoy, from bungee trampolines to the popular climbing wall. Along with children’s rides and bumper cars will be our excellent face painter Zoe and Dave the Balloon man who has also been known to teach a few circus skills.

With food also available, families and visitors will be able to stay a while and enjoy the atmosphere and hopefully the sunshine!

Why not enter our competition to win a super fun hamper full of summer goodies, this is now available to view in the empty shop at 22 Chequers Court and then at the Fun Day on July 31.

Simply guess the total value of all the items and the winner with the closet guess to the nearest penny will be announced on August 2.

Entry forms will be available outside the shop during office hours and from the Town Rangers. Alternatively keep an eye on our Huntingdon First website and Facebook and future editions of the Hunts Post for an entry form.

Come along and join in the fun as there will be lots to do as well as a good choice of food and drinks. And remember, all of the activities are free as we want everyone to enjoy themselves after what has been such a challenging time.

While you’re here, shop local and support your high street and keep your eyes open for a special stilt walker and the BID bear.

INFO: For further information, contact Huntingdon First on: 01480 450250 or email: info@bidhuntingdon.co.uk.