We continue to produce and delivery newspapers after the government classified our industry as a “critical service” given that we bring with us the very latest news on the virus and how to beat it whilst we are in many cases the only window to the outside world for many of our readers.

We are further assured by the World Health Organisation who have stated that the risk of contracting Covid-19 through receipt of a newspaper was infinitely small and by the fact that countries like Italy are seeing a slowing of virus cases whilst still providing a newspaper delivery service.

That said, I understand that some of our distributors will be concerned and therefore we are not forcing delivery. In a few cases we have suspended a distributor’s round if they are worried, in many cases we have had distributors asking if they can carry on delivering. In the case of the latter we are reaffirming government guidelines on exercise outdoors and recommending that people wear gloves as an extra precaution.

From a reader perspective we are also taking action where a reader remains concerned. In a few cases we have suspended delivery to a specific letterbox.

I hope this message helps you to understand just some of the measures we are taking on what is a fluid situation moving almost hour by hour basis.

Finally, please keep safe and my best wishes.

Debbie Davies

Editor, The Hunts Post.