A restaurant chain, which has restaurants in Huntingdon and St Neots, has confirmed that it has plans to close 90 restaurants.

The owner of Frankie & Benny's has said that it plans to close the branches by the end of 2021 as part of a "transformation" plan.

It has not yet been revealed which branches are closing.

The company, which also owns Chiquito and Wagamama has said that the closures will impact the sites across the country.

Currently the company has a Frankie and Benny's in Huntingdon Street in St Neots, and a Frankie and Benny's and Chiquitos in Towerfields in Huntingdon.

Andy Hornby, chief executive officer of The Restaurant Group, said: "Having joined the business in August last year I am particularly pleased with the continued and significant progress made following the acquisition of Wagamama and the integration of the business into the Group, which has transformed the Group's growth trajectory and momentum.

"Our three growth businesses of Wagamama, Concessions and Pubs are all out-performing their respective markets and have clear potential for further growth. I am also acutely aware of the challenges facing our Leisure business and the wider casual dining sector."