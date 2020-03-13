Tyler Wellman from Huntingdon was born with a rare, life-limiting brain condition called Lissencephaly, meaning his brain is missing most of the folds a normal brain uses to store information. As a result Tyler suffers from uncontrollable Epilepsy and is non-mobile, non-verbal and tube fed.

In January he underwent surgery to have a device put into his chest and neck to combat seizures, of which he has two to six clusters of 30-100 spasms in any given 24-hour period.

Tyler is completely dependent on his mum, Aimee, his doctors, therapists and carers.

'He has had hundreds of medical appointments in his life and somehow still manages to be happy and cheeky, with the only exception of when he wants something - but that's the same for all kids!' said Aimee.

Yesterday (March 11), after hearing about Tyler's inspirational battle with the illness and his passion for all things police, Chief Constable Nick Dean presented him with a helmet, certificate and a police badge.

Aimee recently set up a Just Giving page with a target of £8,000 to fund a sensory play area in their garden and a summerhouse to keep his physio equipment in.

'Due to Tyler's condition he is completely dependent on physiotherapy equipment which is bulky and take up a lot of space in our bungalow.' Aimee said.

'The bigger he gets, the smaller our home gets and at four foot tall already we're slightly cramped!'

After getting in touch with the force to see if there was anything that could be done to help her fundraising efforts and given his love for police, Mr Dean decided to crown Tyler as an honorary police officer.

'When I heard about Tyler's heart-breaking condition and his love for police I wanted to make sure we gave him a memory that will last a lifetime.' said Mr Dean.

'At just four years old he has gone through an unthinkable amount and yet despite this, is one of the most positive people I have ever had the pleasure of meeting. He is an inspiration.'

Since launching the page six weeks ago, almost £2,700 has generously been donated towards a creating a much easier and happier life for Tyler.

If you'd like to find out more about Tyler and his condition, visit his Just Giving page: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/aimeecp?utm_term=Rak7nWjZq