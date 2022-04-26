(From left to right) Phil, Jean, Judy and Alison during their walk along the Wales-England border on Offa's Dyke Path. - Credit: Alison Newell

Four friends from Huntingdonshire and Bedfordshire have completed a 177-mile walk for the DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal, raising more than £2400.

Alison Newell, Jean Middleton and Judy and Phil Benns set off along the Offa's Dyke Path in Wales on April 1.

Despite some traditional Welsh weather, the group were all smiles throughout and raised £2488 thanks to friends and family and fellow walkers they met along the way.

Alison, who lives in Great Staughton, said: "It’s been a real pleasant surprise. It’s just nice to raise awareness as much as anything, and it might just inspire somebody else to do something similar."

(From left to right) Jean, Phil, Judy and Alison at the finish line in Prestatyn. - Credit: Alison Newell

The path roughly follows the Wales-England border and took the group 15 days to complete.

The group had gotten into walking due to the lockdown and gradually became more ambitious, travelling further afield and choosing to raise money in the process.

Despite the blisters, aches and pains upon their return, the group are already wondering where to go next.

If you would like to donate, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/alison-newell11.