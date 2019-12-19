Tracey Walker, aged 54, Tracey Thomas, aged 48, Lesley Stewart, aged 52 and Leigh Ottolangui, aged 60, who are all local to St Neots, have worked at the dental practice for between 20 and 43 years, making them some of the longest serving employees of any business in the area.

From starting out their careers as 'floating nurses', in the total time they've worked at the practice the now qualified dental nurses and practice co-ordinator have managed more than 400,000 patient visits.

The four colleagues, who have become close friends during their time working together, were toasted by their team at a special lunch, to thank them for their long-term commitment to the practice and community.

Celebrating 40 years as a dental nurse, Leigh Ottolangui, said: "The past 40 years working at the St Neots practice has been an amazing journey. A lot has changed over the years, so I've never stopped learning and it's exciting to see the practice as it is today.

"The team and I are like a family, always supporting each other and I feel lucky to call my colleagues my friends. Patients also benefit from us having worked here for so long as seeing a familiar face helps put people at ease, as not everyone likes visiting the dentist."

Practice manager of Bupa Dental Care St Neots, Valerie Gotch, said: "We're incredibly proud to have these four fantastic women working here. Their time spent working at the clinic has allowed the ladies to build strong relationships with patients, and this not only creates a great customer experience but also enhances quality of care.

"To have 130 years of combined experience is an incredible achievement, but also a priceless asset to the team. The passion and dedication Tracey Thomas, Tracey Walker, Lesley and Leigh have for their patients and the rest of the team is inspirational and they are great mentors and role models for junior dental professionals."