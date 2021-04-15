Published: 12:40 PM April 15, 2021

Voters to to the polls on May 6 in Huntingdonshire. - Credit: ARCHANT

Voters will also go to the polls on May 6 to select members for Huntingdonshire District Council in four by-elections.

The four seats which are up for grabs at the Conservative-controlled authority are Huntingdon North, St Ives East, St Ives South and Warboys.

At present, the Conservatives have 27 seats, the HDC Independent Group 10, Lib Dems seven, Labour three, Independent - one and there are four vacancies, with a full election taking place next year.

At Huntingdon North the candidates are Peter Ashcroft (UKIP), Joanna Bac (Con), Marion Kadewere (Lab) and Michael Shellens (Lib Dem). In St Ives East the seat is being contested by Ann Barnes (Green), Angela Richards (Lab) and Craig Smith (Con). The candidates in St Ives South are Rianna D’Souza (Con), Cath Gleadow (Lab), John Parkin (Green) and Nic Wells (Lib Dem) with Warboys being contested by Michael Haines (Con), Helen Kewley (Lib Dem) and Paul Williams (Lab).

An election for a place representing Eaton Socon on St Neots Town Council will be a four-way contest with Ruberta Bisson (Lab), Bob Farrer (Ind), Catherine Goodman (Green) and Paul Riddy (St Neots Independent Group).

There will be uncontested elections at Huntingdon Town Council also where Marion Kadewere (Lab) was elected to a North East ward seat and at St Ives Town Council South where John Parkin (Green) was elected. Moira Munro was elected to Pidley-cum-Fenton Parish Council in an uncontested election.

Villagers in Bury and Buckden will also vote on the acceptance of a Neighbourhood Plan which helps decide planning applications and has a role in shaping the future of their communities.

Huntingdonshire District Council, which runs the elections, said it would make polling stations as safe as possible for voters in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

It said arrangements were being put in place such as hand sanitiser, screening, one-way systems, floor markings and face coverings and voters may be asked to queue outside the polling station so that staff are able to monitor the number of people in the premises at any one time.

Voters can also bring along their own pen or pencil to use on the voting slip.