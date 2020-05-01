Since Wednesday night (April 29) four burglaries were reported to police with entry through unlocked doors.

On one occasion a yellow Honda Jazz was stolen and a vacuum cleaner on another.

In the early hours of this morning (May 1) a group of four men were reported to be trying door handles in the Oxmoor area but officers were unable to trace them.

Detectives investigating are urging the public not to be complacent during the lockdown period.

Detective Sergeant James Rabbett said: “These incidents are a result of opportunistic thieves trying their luck under the cover of darkness.

“I’m urging the public not to rest on their laurels during this lockdown period and to ensure their doors and windows are locked when going out or to bed.

“While we have stepped up patrols in the area to catch those responsible, I’d also appeal for anyone with information about the offences or CCTV to get in touch as a matter of urgency.”

For online burglary prevention advice visit: www.cambs.police.uk/A-Z/Burglary

Anyone with information about burglary should call police on 101 or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org