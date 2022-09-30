A former Sawtry Village Academy student has created a mural at the academy representing its “values, ethos and vision to inspire the next generation by vision”.

The mural was a collaboration between former pupil Jonathan Alderman and Sawtry Village Academy.

Jonathan was an enthusiastic artist during his school time and so his former art teachers recommended him for the project.

Jonathan had previously worked on large-scale artwork for both his GSCE and A-Level artwork throughout his time at the academy.

The artwork consists of a colourful tree design with the quote “in a world where you can be anything, be kind”.

The design is a representation of growth and learning, the colours of the leaves symbolise the academy’s ‘PLEDGES’ award system and a tree was used as a basis for the whole piece to signify one of their pledges towards supporting the local environment.

The piece is made up entirely of masonry and spray paint, it took Jonathan over 50 hours to plan and create.

Jonathan said: “I discovered my passion for art during my time at Sawtry Village Academy and have always wanted to give something back to the school for the opportunities that it has provided me.

“When I was approached for this project, I knew it would be the perfect way to show my appreciation and enhance the learning environment for both the current and future students at the academy.”

Headteacher of Sawtry Village Academy, Simon Parsons, said: “At Sawtry Village Academy, we are committed to ensuring that all students achieve their academic potential.

“To support this commitment, our PLEDGES: Participation, Leadership, Excellence, Diversity, Giving, Environmental and Service, offer students a range of character-building opportunities that enhance their learning and development and we are delighted to see these represented in the mural.

“I would like to thank Jonathan for creating such a positive piece of artwork and I am delighted that he has gone on to achieve artistic success since leaving us.

“He is a true inspiration to both staff and students at the school and we’re glad to see him using his talents to inspire the next generation.”