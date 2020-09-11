She was instrumental in raising the profile of so many community groups and was the figure head of the Eatons Community Association and the annual May Day event held in Eaton Socon.

Sue came to St Neots at the end of the 1970s to start her career as a teacher. She met her husband Dave and they made their home in Eaton Socon.

Gordon Round, chairman of the St Neots Initiative, said: “Sue was passionate about local history and bringing the past to life. It seems such a cruel irony that she has now passed into that history at a young age. I can only hope that many years from now she will be remembered dearly for her invaluable contribution to St Neots.

“Many will know Sue was the lynchpin of the Eatons Community Association and there can be hardly a resident who will not have had their life touched by her kindness and enthusiasm over the last three decades.

In addition, Sue was heavily involved with the St Neots Local History Society, the St Neots Museum, the U3A and the St Neots Archive Group. Every organisation that she participated in will be left with a massive hole to fill.

“Sue was one of those people who got things done. Her attitude and work ethic are, sadly, increasingly rare. The immense amount of effort that she put into the town trails publications is just one example of how she achieved things, while others of us were still talking about them. By the way, the trail booklets are available from St Neots Museum and well worth following by anyone who wishes to learn a little more about the local history Sue was so driven to preserve.

“I have known Sue and Dave for over 40 years and came back into regular touch with Sue when I became chairman of the St Neots Initiative, formerly the St Neots Town Centre Initiative, and its Promotion and Tourism Working Group, of which she was vice-chairman. Indeed we only had our latest meeting yesterday, with Sue her seemingly indestructible, enthusiastic self.

“We should all be forever grateful for Sue’s contribution to our lives.”