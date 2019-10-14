Andrew Wheeler, 44, of Signal Road, Ramsey, is charged with six counts of rape, one attempted rape and a sexual assault.

Wheeler wore a blue suit and a shirt and tie and spoke only to confirm his name during the hearing at Cambridge Magistrates' Court.

The offences are all said to have taken place while he was working as a paramedic for the East of England Ambulance Service, and while volunteering for St John Ambulance.

Wheeler is charged with the rape of a woman aged 16 or over in St Neots last year, rape of a woman aged 16 or over in St Neots in 2012, sexual assault of a female in 2009, two counts of rape of a woman aged 16 or over in St Ives between 2002 and 2013, rape of a woman in St Ives between 2010 and 2013, rape of a woman in St Ives between 2010 and 2012, and the attempted rape of a woman in St Ives between 2010 and 2012.

Prosecutor Angela Holland said the case was too serious to be heard by magistrates, and magistrate Steven Claydon sent the case straight to the crown court.

The defendant was granted bail to appear at Peterborough Crown Court on November 11.