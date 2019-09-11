Andrew Wheeler, of Signal Road, Ramsey, is summoned for six counts of the rape of a woman aged 16 years of age or over, one attempted rape and two sexual assaults.

The offences are alleged to have taken place while Mr Wheeler was working as a paramedic for the East England Ambulance Service Trust and volunteering for St John Ambulance.

The summons relates to nine offences which are alleged to have taken place between 2002 and 2018.

Wheeler is due to appear at Cambridge Magistrates' Court on October 14.

If you have concerns in relation to these allegations, contact Cambridgeshire police on: 01480 422567.