Mr Ablewhite, who was elected to the post in May 2016, has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) by the chief executive of the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner.

It is understood that an internal investigation was launched after the complaint was received and was then referred to the IOPC, which will now lead an inquiry.

A statement from the Independent Office for Police Conduct said: "The IOPC is independently investigating the alleged conduct of the former police and crime commissioner (PCC) for Cambridgeshire, following a referral by the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough police and crime panel. The referral followed a complaint made by a member of the public to Cambridgeshire Constabulary.

"Initial information indicates the former PCC exchanged a series of messages with the adult member of the public last month through social media.

"IOPC oversees the police complaints system and investigates the most serious incidents and complaints involving the police. All our work is done independently of the police, government and interest groups. The IOPC oversight of PCCs is outlined in the Police Reform and Social Responsibility Act 2011, which states that we can only investigate the conduct of a PCC if there is an indication that a criminal offence may have been committed.

"Our investigation is in its early stages and we are in the process of gathering information."

Huntingdonshire District Council has confirmed that Mr Ablewhite has not resigned as a district councillor and remains the member for St Ives East.