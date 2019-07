The nurses homes which are now on sale The nurses homes which are now on sale

The Queen Mary Nurses' Home and the St Peter's Nurses' Home closed upon the relocation of the hospital to the Addenbrooke's Hospital campus in Cambridge earlier this year (May).

Concerns had been raised by residents following the closure of the site, with district councillor for Papworth Everard, Mark Howell calling for clarity in April, saying it was a "kick in the teeth" for residents to not know what was going on.

The future of the former hospital building is still unknown, with a Papworth Hospital spokesman saying: "We are still in discussions with the preferred bidder and have exchanged contracts. For commercial reasons, we are unfortunately unable to say more at this stage but please be assured that we will be informing local residents, representatives and the parish council when the trust is free to do so. In the meantime, the site is still being used by the emergency services for various training exercises. This will continue throughout the summer while our decommissioning of the site continues."

Now, the two nurses' homes, which were used by hospital staff, are on sale with guide prices in the region of £1.4 million and £995,000 respectively.

The Queen Mary property, built in the 1930s, sits on a 1.63-acre site and has 55-bedrooms The St Peter's property is on a one-acre site with 39-bedrooms.

Both properties are being offered for sale as development sites with potential for refurbishment or redevelopment. New accommodation for nursing staff has been built on the Cambridge campus.

Richard Adam of Barker Storey Matthews' Huntingdon office, which is marketing the two homes, said: "The sites will be of interest to a variety of buyers, including parties looking at either the refurbishment of the accommodation or possible redevelopment of the sites, subject to planning permission.

"We are arranging various open days for parties wishing to inspect either property. Further information, including floor and site plans, is available on request for parties with qualified interest."