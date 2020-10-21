The Living Sport Virtual Sports Awards recognise and celebrate the achievements of talented sports people and the contribution made by coaches, volunteers, and clubs across the county.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, this year’s awards are being live-streamed on the Living Sport Facebook page on Thursday December 3.

Louis Smith, himself a former sports award winner, said: “It is an absolute honour to host the Living Sport Virtual Sports Awards 2020 and a real pleasure to be involved in such a great cause.

“In a year defined by unprecedented challenges, Living Sport and myself feel it is even more important to shine a light on the extraordinary accomplishments so many have achieved across Cambridgeshire and Peterborough in such challenging circumstances.

“I couldn’t be more excited to celebrate our ‘lockdown heroes’ and make the online event a huge success.”

The charity, which aims to improve the health, happiness and wellbeing of the people of Peterborough and Cambridgeshire, has adapted the award categories to reflect the little face-to-face sport and physical activity taking place this year.

Nominations have flooded in for the categories including Coach of the Year, Community Club of the Year and Community Volunteer of the Year.

The public is now able to read the list of nominees and vote for their favourite by midnight on Sunday October 25.

The public vote will combine with the judging panel assessment to create a shortlist for each category to be announced mid-November, with the winners then revealed by Louis Smith during the online event in December.

The judging panel includes former Paralympian Dr Dan Gordon and sports journalist Steve Jackson.

Simon Fairhall, chief executive at Living Sport, said: “Now the public vote is open, I encourage you to head to our page and have your say.

“Be sure to read the inspiring stories and achievements of our remarkable nominees before you vote.”

Visit: https://www.livingsport.co.uk/public-vote