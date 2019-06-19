He will be joined by former England cricket players Charlotte Edwards and Lydia Greenway at the Big Summer Bash event. The free event is a family-focused day to celebrate the opening of Alconbury Weald's new cricket pitch, which is being seen as a major milestone as the emerging community continues to grow. Following the opening, there will be a celebratory 20/20 game featuring players from the local community, alongside new players. Former England cricket stars Lydia Greenway and Charlotte Edwards CBE will be hosting a fun and engaging cricket workshop for youngsters, inspiring the next generation to take up the game, whilst local sports organisations Cricket East and Living Sport are also bringing professional coaches along to help visitors hone their batting and bowling techniques. Charlotte captained England to three Ashes victories and was the first female cricketer to score 2000 runs in T20 internationals, whilst Lydia represented England 225 times, becoming England's Player of the Year and shortlisted for ICC World Player of the Year in that time. Whilst the cricket action is taking place there is lots more for visitors to enjoy. A cricket-inspired baking competition is being judged by Ian Cumming, a Cambridgeshire local and Great British Bake Off finalist, whilst he is also dreaming up his own Show Stopper to wow baking enthusiasts. Live music, face painting and a range of food and drink stands complete the day, which runs from 11am - 9pm. Discussing the day, Rebecca Britton, communities and partnerships manager for Urban&Civic said: