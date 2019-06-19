He will be joined by former England cricket players Charlotte Edwards and Lydia Greenway at the Big Summer Bash event.

The free event is a family-focused day to celebrate the opening of Alconbury Weald's new cricket pitch, which is being seen as a major milestone as the emerging community continues to grow.

Following the opening, there will be a celebratory 20/20 game featuring players from the local community, alongside new players.

Former England cricket stars Lydia Greenway and Charlotte Edwards CBE will be hosting a fun and engaging cricket workshop for youngsters, inspiring the next generation to take up the game, whilst local sports organisations Cricket East and Living Sport are also bringing professional coaches along to help visitors hone their batting and bowling techniques.

Charlotte captained England to three Ashes victories and was the first female cricketer to score 2000 runs in T20 internationals, whilst Lydia represented England 225 times, becoming England's Player of the Year and shortlisted for ICC World Player of the Year in that time.

Whilst the cricket action is taking place there is lots more for visitors to enjoy. A cricket-inspired baking competition is being judged by Ian Cumming, a Cambridgeshire local and Great British Bake Off finalist, whilst he is also dreaming up his own Show Stopper to wow baking enthusiasts.

Live music, face painting and a range of food and drink stands complete the day, which runs from 11am - 9pm.

Discussing the day, Rebecca Britton, communities and partnerships manager for Urban&Civic said: "We are excited to have reached this major milestone at Alconbury Weald and can't wait to see the cricket pitch used for the first time.

"It's going to be used for many generations to come by cricketers of all ages and levels of ability, and it's brilliant to get things underway with Sir John and a local game with support from former England stars Charlotte and Lydia. But the Big Summer Bash is about more than just cricket, with loads of extra activities available to take part in - and of course some tempting summer treats to eat. There's plenty for all the family, so come and join us and celebrate the start of the summer at Alconbury Weald."

INFO: Tickets are free and visitors must register to attend via the official Eventbrite page: www://bit.ly/Alconbury.