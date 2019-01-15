Firefighters were called to reports of a blaze at about 2.45am last Thursday (January 10), with a crew from Huntingdon and a crew from St Ives called to a derelict cricket pavilion in Low Road.

Firefighters used two hose reels to extinguish the blaze, before returning to their stations by 5.40am.

Investigators for the fire service said the cause of the fire was deliberate and a spokesman for Cambridgeshire police said that the police were aware of the incident and were investigating.

Anyone with information should contact police by visiting www.cambs.police.uk to submit an online report or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.