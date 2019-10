Officers have been carrying out investigations at a property in Percy Green Place, Stukeley Meadows, and at a property in Ringwood Close, Bury.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire police said: "We were called yesterday (Thursday) at 10.27am to reports of a sudden death of a man in Ringwood Close, Bury.

"An investigation has been launched to determine the circumstances of the death."

The spokesman said that the investigation at both locations related to the same incident.