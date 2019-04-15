Tonight's episode follows the investigation into the murder of Dzilva Butiene, 48, who was killed at her home in Wisbech in April 2017.

The Major Crime Unit launched an investigation into her death after a pathologists raised concerns around the circumstances.

Mrs Butiene was pronounced dead at the property in Orange Grove after the ambulance service were called with reports she was unconscious. At the time her death was deemed not suspicious, however, following concerns raised by the coroner the Major Crime Unit took the case on as a murder enquiry.

A post mortem carried out by Dr Nat Cary concluded Mrs Butiene died as a result of a trauma to the abdomen that caused her liver to lacerate in two places.

A man-hunt was launched for Dzilva's partner, Kestutis Bauzys, 48, who was found sleeping in a tent in the woods outside of Wisbech and arrested by local officers.

Enquiries by the unit revealed Bauzys had visited a nearby shop about 30 minutes before the ambulance was called to buy alcohol and when paying mentioned to the shop assistant his wife was not breathing.

In interview Bauzys claimed Mrs Butiene had died as a result of a fall and her alcoholism and that he was not responsible for her death.

In October 2017 he was found guilty of murder at Cambridge Crown Court and was sentenced to life, to serve a minimum of 17-and-a-half years.

Detective Chief Inspector Alan Page said: “This was a horrendous case of domestic abuse behind closed doors and Bauzys consistently denied any involvement in his partner's death.

“Thankfully the medical evidence showed her injuries were consistent with an assault, fall from a first floor building or high speed collision where a victim wasn't wearing a seatbelt.

“In this case officers had not received any previous reports of domestic abuse involving the couple but clearly Mrs Butiene was at significant risk.

“We would urge anyone who is in an abusive relationship to take the step to get support.”

We would strongly urge anyone who is a victim of domestic abuse to contact police on 101 or call the national domestic violence helpline on 0808 2000 247. For more advice and support on domestic abuse, visit www.cambs.police.uk/domesticabuse

Tune in to Channel 4 for 24 Hours in Police Custody at 9pm tonight (Monday 11 March).