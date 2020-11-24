The Wyton & Brampton military wives choir have performed virtually, as an act of remembrance.
The choir would have been at the act of Remembrance in Huntingdon Town Centre.
But this year due to the second coronavirus lockdown the choir held a virtual performance instead.
The choir, directed by Elaine Gunn, sang a number of songs, including a song written for the Global Military Wives Choir called ‘The Poppy Red’ which is a song about how the poppy grows on Flanders Fields.
It took the choir a whopping 36 weeks of rehearsing via Zoom, Director Elaine Gunn said: “It is amazing that after 36 weeks of rehearsing via Zoom - the emotion of this time together was tangible, we as a choir will never forget!
“One of the ladies read the poem Futility, by Wilfred Owen and another lady read a beautiful poem written by her Father-In-Law for his wife whilst serving in World in the second world war.
“Finally the choir sang ‘We Will Remember Them’ a song written for the Global Military Wives Choir to commemorate the Centenary of World War I.”