The choir would have been at the act of Remembrance in Huntingdon Town Centre.

But this year due to the second coronavirus lockdown the choir held a virtual performance instead.

The choir, directed by Elaine Gunn, sang a number of songs, including a song written for the Global Military Wives Choir called ‘The Poppy Red’ which is a song about how the poppy grows on Flanders Fields.

It took the choir a whopping 36 weeks of rehearsing via Zoom, Director Elaine Gunn said: “It is amazing that after 36 weeks of rehearsing via Zoom - the emotion of this time together was tangible, we as a choir will never forget!

“One of the ladies read the poem Futility, by Wilfred Owen and another lady read a beautiful poem written by her Father-In-Law for his wife whilst serving in World in the second world war.

“Finally the choir sang ‘We Will Remember Them’ a song written for the Global Military Wives Choir to commemorate the Centenary of World War I.”