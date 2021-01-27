News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Hunts Post > News

Football club is now a mobile testing centre for coronavirus

Logo Icon

Julian Makey

Published: 6:48 PM January 27, 2021   
Huntingdon Football Club is now a test centre for coronavirus. 

Huntingdon Football Club is now a test centre for coronavirus. - Credit: Huntingdon FC

Huntingdon Town Football Club’s ground Jubilee Park has become a mobile testing centre for the coronavirus.


The centre will operate three days a week on, Monday, Wednesday and Friday so that people can find out if they have the virus.

A spokesman for the NHS in the East of England, said: “I can confirm that a testing centre is opening at Huntingdon Town FC’s ground as an additional centre to others in the area.”

He said people must book a test at www.nhs.uk/coronavirus or by calling 119 and not turn up without an appointment.

A spokesman for the club said: “We welcome anything which helps the people of the Huntingdon area deal with the coronavirus pandemic and were pleased to make our facilities available.”

/NewsSocial/Health/General

Huntingdon News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Complaints as elderly people wait in freezing conditions for vaccine

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon

Two weeks left to respond to proposed flight path over Huntingdonshire

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon

Lorry driver who 'couldn't stand up' was three times over drink-drive limit

Debbie Davies

Author Picture Icon

Hunts police called to 'numerous breaches' of covid regulations

Julian Makey

Logo Icon
Comments powered by Disqus