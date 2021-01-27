Published: 6:48 PM January 27, 2021

Huntingdon Town Football Club’s ground Jubilee Park has become a mobile testing centre for the coronavirus.



The centre will operate three days a week on, Monday, Wednesday and Friday so that people can find out if they have the virus.

A spokesman for the NHS in the East of England, said: “I can confirm that a testing centre is opening at Huntingdon Town FC’s ground as an additional centre to others in the area.”

He said people must book a test at www.nhs.uk/coronavirus or by calling 119 and not turn up without an appointment.

A spokesman for the club said: “We welcome anything which helps the people of the Huntingdon area deal with the coronavirus pandemic and were pleased to make our facilities available.”

