News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property E-Edition
The Hunts Post > News

Student fundraising supports foodbank

person

Julian Makey

Published: 3:17 PM January 4, 2022
Updated: 3:18 PM January 4, 2022
St Peter's students at Godmanchester Foodbank

St Peter's students at Godmanchester Foodbank which they have been supporting - Credit: St Peter's School

Fundraising activities at St Peter's School in Huntingdon have given a boost of almost £1,000 to Godmanchester Foodbank.

A group of Year 8 students took part in a series of charity events including sponsored activities, a no social media day and a cake sale to support the foodbank, collecting £988.

Teacher Ryan Johnson said: "It has been amazing really and the school is very pleased with what they have done.

"The students chose Godmanchester Foodbank as it is a charity that helps the local community in which they live. It is also a charity that helps with families that will rely heavily on Foodbanks this Christmas."

He said the first activity involved the students taking part in a sponsored activity of their choice, with some holding a sponsored walk and others  a "no social media day".

Mr Johnson said: "The second activity saw the students organise a charity film night after school. The students were able to organise the majority of this on their own, which included visiting tutor groups to advertise the event and creating a virtual announcement through an assembly.

"The final event took a lot of time and planning over several weeks. Students were tasked to create posters to post around the school, create a virtual assembly explaining the why the cake sale was happening, order food from a local supermarket and practice baking cakes."

Most Read

  1. 1 Murder of baby boy will be focus of two-part 24 Hours in Police Custody
  2. 2 Call for action over safety fears at new Hinchingbrooke junction
  3. 3 Murdered 11-week-old Teddie Mitchell was a 'totally broken baby'
  1. 4 Death of 11-week-old Teddie Mitchell to feature in two-part 24 hours in Police Custody
  2. 5 Care level at Hinchingbrooke's Special Care Baby Unit is recognised
  3. 6 Meteor shower with 'fireballs' to peak tonight
  4. 7 Top dental award for receptionist Linda
  5. 8 From The Archives: The history of the old buildings in St Neots
  6. 9 Nostalgia group looks at Huntingdon's railway station
  7. 10 New Year's Day walk at Paxton Pits Nature Reserve

Mr Johnson said the students had worked "tirelessly" to raise the money and the school was proud of their achievement.










Huntingdon News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Kelso Lawrence

Cambridgeshire Constabulary | Updated

Teenage driver dies yards from home in 2am crash

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Lateral flow Covid tests have proved popular as people test before Christmas and New Year's celebrations

Coronavirus

What does a faint red line on a lateral flow Covid test mean?

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Garage replacement plan

Garage plans by Chorus Homes anger local residents

Julian Makey

person
Road closed due to flooding, Sutton Gault, Ely Tuesday 28 December 2021. Picture by Terry Harris.

Cambs Live News | Gallery

Flooding forces closure of Cambridgeshire road

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon