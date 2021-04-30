Warboys community network praised for its support during pandemic

Published: 9:00 AM April 30, 2021

The clerk of Warboys Parish Council has praised the village’s community network for supporting residents throughout the pandemic.

Roy Reeves said the community network called ‘Warboys Unite’ came to many people’s aid during the pandemic.

He said: "We were very fortunate to have this organisation set up at the very start of the pandemic.

Val Musson, one of the organisers of ‘Warboys Unite’ said: “One of the things we do is to help people and keep people informed of what help they can receive.

“We publish a Warboys Diary’ historically that goes out every two months to every household in Warboys and Oldhurst, so we distribute about 2,100 copies of this.

“We made a very conscious decision at the start of the pandemic that we would continue to publish and deliver by hand to every household."

Some of the things that the Warboys Unite group did during the pandemic was, they made and distributed 2,450 material facemasks in May and June, there was no charge but donations were invited.

At Christmas, the organisation did the same things, but a festive version at £2 each which raised £325 for the Warboy’s Day Centre.

During the lockdown members of the Warboy’s Day Centre were supported with weekly phone calls, shopping and outdoor visits.

Warboy’s Unite also supported around 30 households, where each household would receive a weekly food bag.

Over the last 12 months they have made up and distributed more than 1200 bags and there are some families that are still in need.

The village of Warboys holds some shops, a bakery, a primary school, a couple of pubs and much more.

Roy noted: “We have good basis here in terms of facilities, of the Spa shop the chemist, the doctor’s surgery and so on, so most people have been able to get what they need in the village.”

Val said: “Within the community we have a large variety of clubs and groups such as Warboys Local History Society, Brownies, Cricket Club and many more.

"Many of them have had to cancel their events, but are interacting online via Zoom."