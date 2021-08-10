Published: 6:00 PM August 10, 2021

Crosshall Nursery and Kids Club, in St Neots, have links to the Infant School so children become familiar with routines and are prepared for their Reception year.

Assistant headteacher, Rebecca Sawford, said: “We have high expectations, standards and results.

“We have a highly experienced team of quality teachers and support staff and we have excellent resources and facilities and a fantastic outside area which is used by nursery, kids club and the infant school.

“Our Magic Garden, featuring a pod is used for a range of activities, including bow and arrow making, fires and bug hunting.

“We teach through topics which inspire the children and create as many first-hand experiences as possible.”

Their nursery is teacher-led and provides early years education and is able to offer 30-hour funded places.

There is also the opportunity for children at the nursery to visit for lunch if they are using the wrap around Kids Club care.