Firefighters from Huntingdon and Cambridge were called at about 2.30pm to a field near Parsons Green, following reports that a foal had become trapped.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "Crews arrived to find a foal stuck in a ditch. Firefighters worked together with the assistance of a vet and members of the public to release the horse from the ditch.

"Once released, the horse was left in the care of a local resident where it's recovering well."

All crews returned to their stations by 7pm.