The items were left at the back of houses, in Huntingdon, yesterday (June 4).

While sifting through the waste community protection and enforcement officers from Huntingdonshire District Council said that they had found “literature leading to an address”.

“Our team will be visiting the resident shortly,” a social media post from HDC read.

“Flytipping is illegal. Use our checklist to know how to dispose of waste legally.

“We will continue to patrol hotspot areas across the district.”

Earlier this week Biggin Lane, in Ramsey, also suffered two fly tips.

If anyone notices anything suspicious, they are advised to record the details and report at: https://www.huntingdonshire.gov.uk/environment…/fly-tipping/