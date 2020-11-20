Council enforcement officers visited Hollow Lane and sifted the waste on November 10.

Evidence was found that links back to an address in Huntingdon.

“We’ll be visiting the address to gather further information in the very near future,” a Huntingdonshire District Council post said.

Report flytipping online at: https://www.huntingdonshire.gov.uk/environmental-issues/fly-tipping/?fbclid=IwAR38UG0tgyi-1cleN3UhdgbRLjqJsJdNhINcgovlWVyJsUmXSQxaecbInp4