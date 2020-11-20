A mound of fly tipped children’s toys and wooden doors were found dumped in Ramsey.
Council enforcement officers visited Hollow Lane and sifted the waste on November 10.
Evidence was found that links back to an address in Huntingdon.
“We’ll be visiting the address to gather further information in the very near future,” a Huntingdonshire District Council post said.
Report flytipping online at: https://www.huntingdonshire.gov.uk/environmental-issues/fly-tipping/?fbclid=IwAR38UG0tgyi-1cleN3UhdgbRLjqJsJdNhINcgovlWVyJsUmXSQxaecbInp4