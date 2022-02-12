News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property E-Edition
Flying start for Huntingdon's Sophie who graduated from flying course

Debbie Davies

Published: 10:44 AM February 12, 2022
Officer cadet and Huntingdon resident Sophie Taylor who has graduated from flying school.

Officer Cadet Sophie Taylor who has graduated from flying school. - Credit: Image by Linda Lowing © UK MoD

Flying officer Sophie Taylor is off to a flying start having graduated from the Modular Initial Officer Training Course No 9 at Royal Air Force College Cranwell.

Sophie, aged 24, from Huntingdon, a former Hinchingbrooke School pupil, was a member of 73 Huntingdon Squadron RAF Air Cadets before joining the Royal Air Force in 2018 as a survival equipment technician.

Sophie applied for a Commission in 2020 and the graduation marks the culmination of her journey.

Following her graduation, Sophie will begin the next stage of her training in the Logistics branch where she will manage the movement of people, transport and equipment necessary to keep aircraft flying.

Flying Officer Taylor said: “My grandad served in the British Army, retiring as a major and he encouraged me to join the RAF Air Cadets. This led to my interest in joining the RAF in 2018.

"Within four months of my first posting, I knew my aspiration was to commission. My dreams and aspirations have now come to fruition."

