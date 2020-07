PCSO’s noticed the flytipping when walking through the Oxmoor Estate over the weekend.

A post on Polcing Huntingdonshire read: “Unfortunately spoiling the estate was evidence of flytipping which the council have now been made aware of.”

Officers also issued parking tickets to vehicles parked in the disable bays without a valid permit in the town centre.

They reminded people that all the council managed Huntingdon Town Centre pay and display car park and bays are currently free to use.