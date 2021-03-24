Resident 'disgusted' with fly tipping at RAF Upwood

Published: 3:07 PM March 24, 2021

Ramsey resident and retired Squadron Leader from the RAF, Graham Brewer. came across the mess when he was out walking at the end of last week.

He has noticed it has become a frequent encounter and is planning to write to MP Shailesh Vara to highlight the problem.

Graham said: “I am disgusted to see the state of the entrance to the old RAF Upwood site.

“It has become a dumping ground, probably from organised gangs and something needs to be done to stop it.

“Personally I am writing to my MP Shailesh Vara to highlight this and just how bad fly-tipping has become, which is looking like a tip!”



