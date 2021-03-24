News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Hunts Post > News

Resident 'disgusted' with fly tipping at RAF Upwood

Author Picture Icon

Alexandra Collett

Published: 3:07 PM March 24, 2021   
RAF Upwood Flytipping 

RAF Upwood Flytipping - Credit: Graham Brewer

Ramsey resident and retired Squadron Leader from the RAF, Graham Brewer. came across the mess when he was out walking at the end of last week.  

He has noticed it has become a frequent encounter and is planning to write to MP Shailesh Vara to highlight the problem.  

Graham said: “I am disgusted to see the state of the entrance to the old RAF Upwood site.  

“It has become a dumping ground, probably from organised gangs and something needs to be done to stop it.  

“Personally I am writing to my MP Shailesh Vara to highlight this and just how bad fly-tipping has become, which is looking like a tip!” 


You may also want to watch:

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The old Woolworths store at 111 High Street, Huntingdon.

The history of 111 High Street in Huntingdon includes Woolworths and a...

Karl Brockett

Logo Icon
Micah 

Mental Health

Huntingdon-based apprentice raising awareness of rare syndrome after...

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
Audi stopped by police after 130mph speeding

Driver clocked at 130mph on A14 in Hunts

Clare Butler

Author Picture Icon
Councillor John Davies. 

Popular Hunts councillor John Winston Davies has sadly passed away

Clare Butler

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus