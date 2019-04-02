Officers from Huntingdonshire District Council alongside Hemingford Abbotts Parish Council cleaned up the rubbish Officers from Huntingdonshire District Council alongside Hemingford Abbotts Parish Council cleaned up the rubbish

Huntingdonshire District Council joined Hemingford Abbotts Parish Council and farmers from the area to clear up the mess dumped at the former Shell Garage site on the A14 on March 26.

Fly-tippers dumped building and household waste, furniture, doors and a host of other items on the site. Council officials had to call in heavy machinery and lorries to help clear the site and take the waste away.

Across the UK, fly-tipping costs landowners and local authorities around £150million every year.

To report fly tipping visit: https://applications.huntingdonshire.gov.uk/forms/Operations/New_Street_Cleaning_1.html.