The pile of items were found fly tipped lining the side of a building in The Whaddons yesterday (August 10).

Huntingdonshire District Council is appealing for any information on where it may have come from.

A spokesperson said: “A sizeable fly tip was discovered in the residents parking area of the The Whaddons in Huntingdon.

“We think it is possibly from a local house clearance.

“If you have any information to aid our investigation please email: crm_cpe@huntingdonshire.gov.uk”