Mattresses, sofas, cupboards and bags of rubbish were dumped in a parking area on a Huntingdon estate believed to be from a house clearance.
The pile of items were found fly tipped lining the side of a building in The Whaddons yesterday (August 10).
Huntingdonshire District Council is appealing for any information on where it may have come from.
A spokesperson said: “A sizeable fly tip was discovered in the residents parking area of the The Whaddons in Huntingdon.
“We think it is possibly from a local house clearance.
“If you have any information to aid our investigation please email: crm_cpe@huntingdonshire.gov.uk”