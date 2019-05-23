A newspaper cutting from The Daily Mirror shows the then duchess visiting the TB hospital in July 1932 and she is pictured handing a TB patient some flowers. The patient in the photograph was Dorothy Mynott, who contracted TB when she was pregnant with her second child and who died at Papworth on October 21, 1933, aged 34. It seems that Dorothy was so enthralled to meet a member of the royal family that she kept the flowers and dried them.Maybe knowing she may not survive the deadly disease, Dorothy wrote handwritten notes to her daughters, Eileen and Jean, and placed some of the dried petals and leaves inside. Eileen, who died 18 months ago, passed her note and flowers to daughter Carolyn Roe, from Earith, who decided to share the newspaper clipping and her family story with the Hunts Post after reading about Papworth Hospital's move to Cambridge. The note reads;