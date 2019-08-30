The Yelling Flower Festival 2019. Picture: ARCHANT The Yelling Flower Festival 2019. Picture: ARCHANT

The festival, which was held at Holy Cross Church, saw works by 32 arrangers on display, with this year's theme being 'chairs and charities'.

Some of the charities include; East Anglia's Children's Hospices, the World Wildlife Fund, Macmillan Cancer Support, and Water Aid.

Susan Bownass, an organiser for the festival, said: "It was an enormous success. We had people from far and wide turn up and enjoy the displays. We couldn't have asked for better weather, which meant that lots of people turned up and donated money. "Everyone commented on how amazing the flower displays were, and we raised a lot of money for charity. I want to thank everyone that helped out and volunteered over the two days, we couldn't have done it without you."

