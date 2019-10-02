A flower festival was held at St Neots Parish Church. Picture: DUNCAN LAMONT A flower festival was held at St Neots Parish Church. Picture: DUNCAN LAMONT

The Celebration of St Neots in Flowers included 40 floral displays, depicting groups, including the dragon boat team, the museum, the Mermory Pot Cafe and many others. There was also an opportunity to climb the church tower, hear the bells rung and view St Neots from the top of the tower.

The weekend event also included concerts which featured musicians and the St Neots Concert Band. Team rector designate, Rev Paul Hutchinson, who has recently taken over the parish, was also present. Money raised at the festival will support church funds.