Flower club marks its 45th anniversary
- Credit: Ken Challenger
Members of Brampton Flower Club hosted a spectacular display of the arranger’s art to mark their 45th anniversary.
Around 140 members and their guests attended the sapphire event held at the Priory Centre in St Neots, showing the flower arranging club was back in business after a break caused by the pandemic.
Chairman Janet Dobie said: “It went very well indeed and we had a very good demonstrator in Jonathan Moseley.”
She said the club held monthly meetings at Brampton Community Centre with demonstrations, outings and workshops on the agenda, together with the occasional fish and chip supper.
“You don’t have to be a flower arranger, you just have to be interested in flowers and you can come along and pick up a few tips,” Mrs Dobie said.
You may also want to watch:
Members celebrated with a special anniversary cake and a glass of wine and Jonathan’s arrangements were raffled at the end of the celebrations.
Most Read
- 1 House application rejected as loss of St Neots pub would be 'harmful'
- 2 Woman has heart attack and dies in ambulance waiting for a hospital bed
- 3 Woman pedestrian in her 50s killed in guided busway crash
- 4 Ramsey woman to appear in court to face drug dealing charges
- 5 Memorial stone for Cambridge student laid hidden in undergrowth for 80 years
- 6 Three people arrested in Somersham after stash of Cannabis found in car
- 7 'I think I hurt him bad mum' says Murder on the Doorstep killer
- 8 Three charged after £2m Hotpoint arson attack
- 9 Could we face coronavirus restrictions over Christmas?
- 10 Pedestrian seriously injured in Papworth bypass crash near St Ives