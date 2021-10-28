Flower club marks its 45th anniversary

Published: 9:09 AM October 28, 2021

Members of Brampton Flower Club hosted a spectacular display of the arranger’s art to mark their 45th anniversary.

Around 140 members and their guests attended the sapphire event held at the Priory Centre in St Neots, showing the flower arranging club was back in business after a break caused by the pandemic.

Chairman Janet Dobie said: “It went very well indeed and we had a very good demonstrator in Jonathan Moseley.”

She said the club held monthly meetings at Brampton Community Centre with demonstrations, outings and workshops on the agenda, together with the occasional fish and chip supper.

“You don’t have to be a flower arranger, you just have to be interested in flowers and you can come along and pick up a few tips,” Mrs Dobie said.

Members celebrated with a special anniversary cake and a glass of wine and Jonathan’s arrangements were raffled at the end of the celebrations.