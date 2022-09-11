Gallery
Floral tributes from across the district to remember the Queen
- Credit: HUNTS POST
People across the district are laying floral tributes at churches, war memorials and public buildings to remember the Queen.
We are building an online gallery of floral tributes to mark this moment in our history , if you would like to send us a photograph, email: debbie.davies@archant.co.uk.
We will be updating with more pics over the next few days.
Here's where you can leave your floral tributes.
Huntingdon
If you wish to lay flowers during the mourning period, you may do so on the north side of the Huntingdon Town Hall (nearest Barclays Bank).
St Ives
The loading bay in the town centre outside of the Town Hall is the official designated area for floral tributes in memory of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.
Little Paxton
Floral tributes should be laid at Queen Elizabeth Garden at St James Church, High Street, Little Paxton.
St Neots
If you wish to lay flowers during the mourning period, you may do so on the green space marked next to the War Memorial at St Neots Parish Church, Church Walk, St Neots.
Godmanchester
Should you wish to lay flowers as a tribute, you can do so around the Godmanchester War Memorial on Post Street.
Yaxley
If you wish to lay flowers during the mourning period, you may do so on the Green, by Main Street, close to the flagpole.
Ramsey
The mayor encourages floral tributes to be left at the Ramsey War Memorial.
Perry/ Grafham
Flowers can be laid at Perry Baptist Church, East Perry. A book of condolences has also been placed inside the church where tributes can be made within the book. The church will be opened between 2pm and 9pm each day for 10 days with immediate effect.
If you know any other towns or villages laying floral tributes, please let us know the details by emailing: debbie.davies@achant.co.uk.