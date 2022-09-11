Gallery

People across the district are laying floral tributes at churches, war memorials and public buildings to remember the Queen.

We are building an online gallery of floral tributes to mark this moment in our history , if you would like to send us a photograph, email: debbie.davies@archant.co.uk.

We will be updating with more pics over the next few days.

A tribute left at St Neots Parish Church in St Neots town centre. - Credit: HUNTS POST

You can leave flowers and sign the condolence book at St Neots Parish Church. - Credit: HUNTS POST

Flowers are being left at St Neots Parish Church. This was the scene on Sunday. - Credit: HUNTS POST

Here's where you can leave your floral tributes.

Huntingdon

If you wish to lay flowers during the mourning period, you may do so on the north side of the Huntingdon Town Hall (nearest Barclays Bank).

St Ives

The loading bay in the town centre outside of the Town Hall is the official designated area for floral tributes in memory of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

Little Paxton

Floral tributes should be laid at Queen Elizabeth Garden at St James Church, High Street, Little Paxton.

St Neots

If you wish to lay flowers during the mourning period, you may do so on the green space marked next to the War Memorial at St Neots Parish Church, Church Walk, St Neots.

Godmanchester

Should you wish to lay flowers as a tribute, you can do so around the Godmanchester War Memorial on Post Street.

Yaxley

If you wish to lay flowers during the mourning period, you may do so on the Green, by Main Street, close to the flagpole.

Ramsey

The mayor encourages floral tributes to be left at the Ramsey War Memorial.

Perry/ Grafham

Flowers can be laid at Perry Baptist Church, East Perry. A book of condolences has also been placed inside the church where tributes can be made within the book. The church will be opened between 2pm and 9pm each day for 10 days with immediate effect.

