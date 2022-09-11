Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
The Hunts Post > News

Gallery

Floral tributes from across the district to remember the Queen

Author Picture Icon

Debbie Davies

Published: 2:15 PM September 11, 2022
Flowers have been laid outside Huntingdon Town Hall.

Flowers have been laid outside Huntingdon Town Hall. - Credit: HUNTS POST

People across the district are laying floral tributes at churches, war memorials and public buildings to remember the Queen.

We are building an online gallery of floral tributes to mark this moment in our history , if you would like to send us a photograph, email: debbie.davies@archant.co.uk.

We will be updating with more pics over the next few days.

A tribute left at St Neots Parish Church in St Neots town centre.

A tribute left at St Neots Parish Church in St Neots town centre. - Credit: HUNTS POST

You can leave flowers and sign the condolence book at St Neots Parish Church.

You can leave flowers and sign the condolence book at St Neots Parish Church. - Credit: HUNTS POST

Flowers are being left at St Neots Parish Church. This was the scene on Sunday.

Flowers are being left at St Neots Parish Church. This was the scene on Sunday. - Credit: HUNTS POST

Here's where you can leave your floral tributes.

Huntingdon

If you wish to lay flowers during the mourning period, you may do so on the north side of the Huntingdon Town Hall (nearest Barclays Bank).

St Ives

Most Read

  1. 1 Thieves steal seven catalytic converters from car parks in one day
  2. 2 HDC leader urges the pubic to help shape the vision for Hunts market towns
  3. 3 Details of where you can leave floral tributes for the Queen
  1. 4 St Ives in Bloom wins gold award thanks to 'thriving' town
  2. 5 How King Charles has already done things differently
  3. 6 The Queen: A guide to the dos and don'ts of mourning
  4. 7 Three-year-old girl dies following A14 collision
  5. 8 Floral tributes from across the district to remember the Queen
  6. 9 Details of the Queen's funeral announced
  7. 10 New King confirms day of funeral will be public holiday

The loading bay in the town centre outside of the Town Hall is the official designated area for floral tributes in memory of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

Little Paxton

Floral tributes should be laid at Queen Elizabeth Garden at St James Church, High Street, Little Paxton.

St Neots

If you wish to lay flowers during the mourning period, you may do so on the green space marked next to the War Memorial at St Neots Parish Church, Church Walk, St Neots.

Godmanchester

Should you wish to lay flowers as a tribute, you can do so around the Godmanchester War Memorial on Post Street.

Yaxley

If you wish to lay flowers during the mourning period, you may do so on the Green, by Main Street, close to the flagpole.

Ramsey

The mayor encourages floral tributes to be left at the Ramsey War Memorial.

Perry/ Grafham

Flowers can be laid at Perry Baptist Church, East Perry.  A book of condolences has  also been placed inside the church where tributes can be made within the book. The church will be  opened between 2pm and 9pm each day for 10 days with immediate effect.

If you know any other towns or villages laying floral tributes, please let us know the details by emailing: debbie.davies@achant.co.uk.

The Queen
Huntingdon News
St Neots News

Don't Miss

The Dragoon Inn at Brampton, Cambridgeshire

Huntingdonshire District Council

Village to lose former pub as business is no longer 'viable'

Hannah Brown, Local Democracy Reporter

Logo Icon
Queen Elizabeth II at Paddington station in London, to mark the completion of London's Crossrail pro

The Queen

What happens now? Operation 'London Bridge and 'Unicorn' explained

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Deputy Chief Constable Trevor Rodenhurst apologised to the elderly man for what happened and the injuries he suffered

Bedfordshire Police

Man, 81, injured by police in arrest after they arrived at wrong address

Alexander Gilham

person
The boy, who was just four months old, was admitted to hospital with a fractured left femur

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Father assaulted baby son while mother failed to keep him safe

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon