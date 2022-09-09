Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
Details of where you can leave floral tributes for the Queen

person

Alexander Gilham

Published: 1:48 PM September 9, 2022
Deputy mayor Cllr McAdam, mayor of Huntingdon Cllr Landon Cole, HDC chair Cllr Burke and deputy chair Mcadam

Deputy mayor Cllr Audrey McAdam, mayor of Huntingdon Cllr David Landon Cole, HDC chair Cllr Michael Burke and HDC deputy chair Steve McAdam - Credit: Hunts Post

Residents are invited to lay floral tributes in towns and villages across Huntingdonshire in honour of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

The Queen, our nation's longest-reigning monarch, died at Balmoral aged 96 on September 8.

Town Councils and Village Parish Councils have assigned designated areas for floral tributes and ask that any form of wrapping from the flowers is removed before laying them.

Councillors and the public have started to lay floral tributes to the Queen in towns and villages

Councillors and the public have started to lay floral tributes to the Queen in towns and villages - Credit: Hunts Post

Once the mourning period has ended after the Queen's funeral on September 19, the flowers will be collected as part of a ceremonial removal.

The flowers will then be composted, with a tree planted in each town in memory of Her Majesty the Queen.

Floral tributes in Huntingdon have started to be placed outside the Town Hall.

District and town councillors prepare to lay floral tributes outside Huntingdon Town Hall.

District and town councillors prepare to lay floral tributes outside Huntingdon Town Hall. - Credit: Hunts Post

The Mayor of Huntingdon, Cllr David Landon Cole and the Chair of Huntingdonshire District Council, Cllr Michael, laid flowers on behalf of the town and district council.

Here are the details on where you can leave floral tributes in towns near you:

Huntingdon

If you wish to lay flowers during the mourning period, you may do so on the north side of the Huntingdon Town Hall (nearest Barclays Bank).

Chair of Huntingdonshire District Council, Cllr Michael Burke, pays his respects to the Queen

Chair of Huntingdonshire District Council, Cllr Michael Burke, pays his respects to the Queen - Credit: Hunts Post

Mayor of Huntingdon, Cllr David Landon Cole, pays his respects to the Queen

Mayor of Huntingdon, Cllr David Landon Cole, pays his respects to the Queen - Credit: Hunts Post

St Ives

The loading bay in the town centre outside of the Town Hall is the official designated area for floral tributes in memory of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

Little Paxton

Floral tributes should be laid at Queen Elizabeth Garden at St James Church, High Street, Little Paxton.

St Neots

If you wish to lay flowers during the mourning period, you may do so on the green space marked next to the War Memorial at St Neots Parish Church, Church Walk, St Neots.

Godmanchester

Should you wish to lay flowers as a tribute, you can do so around the Godmanchester War Memorial on Post Street.

Yaxley

If you wish to lay flowers during the mourning period, you may do so on the Green, by Main Street, close to the flagpole.

Ramsey

The mayor encourages floral tributes to be left at the Ramsey War Memorial.

If you know any other towns or villages laying floral tributes, please let us know the details by emailing Alexander.Gilham@archant.co.uk.

