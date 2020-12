Published: 12:16 PM December 29, 2020 Updated: 12:22 PM December 29, 2020

This photo of Huntingdon Racecourse was taken from the air on Christmas Eve. - Credit: Geoff Soden

Prolonged torrential rain on December 23, brought chaos to the Huntingdonshire area on Christmas Eve. Many people had to flee their homes, and even major roads had to be closed as the water levels rose. These photos provide a snapshot of the Christmas 2020 floods.

