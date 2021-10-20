News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Property Sport E-Edition
Numerous Huntingdon High Street shops shut due to flooding

Alexandra Collett

Published: 1:08 PM October 20, 2021   
Boots on Huntingdon High Street is closed today due to flooding.

Many shops on Huntingdon High Street have been forced to close to close today (October 20) due to flooding in their stores.  

Boots have suffered the worst, with shop assistants using mops to remove the unwanted water. 

Next in Huntingdon is also closed today due to flooding. 

WH Smith also had a sign on their door saying they were closed today and Next Superstore  is closed also. 

Next’s sign read: “Huntingdon Next- Unfortunately we are closed due to flooding. 

“We apologise for the inconvenience caused.” 

WH Smith is also closed today due to flooding

The Met Office have issued an yellow weather warning for Cambridgeshire between the hours of 4am to midday today.  

It stated: “A brief period of heavy rain, thunderstorms and very gusty winds may cause some disruption on Wednesday morning.  

“There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lighting strikes, hail and strong winds.” 

