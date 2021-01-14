Breaking

Published: 1:58 PM January 14, 2021

Police say they are receiving multiple calls about flooding in the Hunts area. - Credit: ARCHANT

Flood warnings are in place for parts of Huntingdonshire, including Alconbury and Brampton.

Places that could be affected are Alconbury Brook at Hamerton, Alconbury Weston and Alconbury, Brampton, Ellington Brook at Spaldwick and Ellington.

Police have also said they are receiving multiple calls about flooding in Kimbolton and Tilbrook.

According to the government website, river levels are rising at the Hamerton river gauge as a result of persistent rainfall over the last 24 hours.

Consequently, flooding of property/roads and farmland is possible from 13:00 today, Thursday January 14.

On the government website it said: “We expect flooding to affect Hamerton, High Street, Willow Farm Close, Hamerton Road, Spires End and North Road in Alconbury Weston, Great North Road, Mill Road, Brookside, Sharps Lane, High Street and Maple End in Alconbury, and Huntingdon Racecourse Further rainfall is forecast over the next 6 hours.

“We expect river levels to continue to rise until late afternoon/early evening. We are closely monitoring the situation.

“Property owners with individual property resilience are advised to install it now. Please avoid contact with flood water.”

This information was updated on the government website at 11:13am, Thursday 14 January 2021.

For assistance and advice please call Floodline on: 0345 988 1188.

Advice on flooding: https://www.gov.uk/.../flooding-health-guidance-and-advice