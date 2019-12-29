David King, from Huntingdon took this photograh of the River Greatt Ouse at Huntingdon on December 23. David King, from Huntingdon took this photograh of the River Greatt Ouse at Huntingdon on December 23.

The Environment Agency issued a flood warning and reminded drivers not to risk driving through floods and said: "Due to the uneven surface of the road, water may be deeper in places than it appears."

Earlier in the week flooding affected the Riverside Parks in Huntingdon and St Neots as well as the Welney Wash.

Carol Holt, flood duty manager at the Environment Agency, said: "Following wet weather over the past week and with more rain forecast, there is a continued risk of flooding in parts of England.

"We continue to monitor rainfall and river levels closely."

David Osborn from Desborough Road in Hartford took this photograph of Waterside Common

Peter Walter took a pic of the Riverside at St Neots; David King's image is of the Riverside at Huntingdon and David Osborn's image of the river at Hartford.

If you have any images of flooding, send them to: katie.ridley@archant.co.uk.