Luton Airport announced plans to create a new holding stack over the skies of Huntingdonshire last month. If approved, the proposals will see new arrival routes for flights into Luton Airport being stacked in a holding formation while they wait for permission to land at Luton.

Commenting, Jonathan Djanogly MP said: “I am very concerned about the impact that these proposals would have on great swathes of my constituency, and I have already heard the concerns of many residents of those areas that would be directly affected.

By his own admission, the operations director of Luton Airport accepts that our communities will be adversely affected by these proposals, suffering from additional noise pollution.

“I led the campaign against similar proposals once before and it is important that we make our views known again now that these plans have returned. I have already written to all local parish councils and am collating their responses as they are received. I would also like to hear the wider views or concerns of residents from across my constituency to enable me to reflect local feeling and make a full representation on behalf of our community.”

Mr Djanogly is encouraging residents to respond directly to the public consultation so that different representations are formally recorded, but also asks that residents send him their views.

The proposals have been put forward by LLA and National Air Traffic Services which has said that people living in Huntingdon, St Ives and Alconbury could be affected by the noise.

The proposal is part of a 15-week public consultation to help determine new arrival routes for flights into the airport.

Neil Thompson, operations director at London Luton Airport, told The Hunts Post last month: “Any airspace change can have impacts for a wide variety of people.

“Local communities may be affected by noise, airlines will see a change to the routes that they fly and local airspace users may see changes too.

Full details of the public consultation, which is open until February 5, 2021 can be found at: consultations.airspacechange.co.uk/london-luton-airport/ad6_luton_arrivals.

Jonathan Djanogly MP can be contacted by email at: jonathan.djanogly.mp@parliament.uk or by writing to: Jonathan Djanogly MP, House of Commons, London, SW1A 0AA.